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Kyrgyzstan’s Consul General in Antalya relieved of duties

Rustam Koshonov has been relieved of his post as Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya, the presidential administration’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the decision was made following the completion of his diplomatic mission.

Koshonov was appointed head of the Consulate General in Antalya on December 3, 2022. Prior to that, he headed the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic starting from 2019.

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree establishing the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya, Turkey, in October 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/367805/
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