Another criminal case opened against Albek Ibraimov

Former mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov became a defendant in another criminal case. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, the former official is suspected of causing multimillion damage to the state when he was the head of Manas International Airport OJSC.

According to the investigation, Albek Ibraimov caused damage to the state in the amount of 893 million soms.

The Kyrgyz Transport Prosecutor’s Office revealed an illegal corruption scheme of officials of Manas International Airport OJSC for providing benefits to the foreign company Gata Airlines for international flights and cargo transportation.

The investigation believes that the benefits were provided illegally.

The former head of the airport directorate Nursultan Belekov has already been arrested on the fact.

Issue of bringing the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Manas International Airport Albek Ibraimov, the former president of the company Emir Chukuev and other senior officials of the open joint stock company to justice is being considered.