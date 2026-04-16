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Cabinet Chairman Kasymaliev holds talks with U.S. Secretary of State

Chairman o the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including trade, economic, and investment projects, civil aviation development, the sanctions agenda, and visa facilitation.

Adylbek Kasymaliev conveyed greetings on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov and noted the importance of the C5+1 format for developing dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and the United States.

He expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with the United States in the areas of technology, digitalization, and innovation. During the visit, a number of meetings with American technology companies were held.

The results of recent political consultations in Washington were also discussed. The Cabinet Chairman invited Marco Rubio to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The U.S. Secretary of State confirmed his readiness to develop partnership and continue dialogue in all areas.

The parties agreed to further expand cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United States.
link: https://24.kg/english/370575/
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