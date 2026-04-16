National Banks of Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland agree to strengthen cooperation

The Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Almaz Baketaev, met in Washington with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, Martin Schlegel. The talks took place as part of the IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

The two heads of central banks discussed current interactions and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ leading banks. Particular attention was paid to the exchange of expert knowledge and the development of joint training programs.

It was noted that the partnership between the two central banks has demonstrated high effectiveness in strategic areas, including those related to the implementation of monetary policy and improvement of monetary operations infrastructure.