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 Sadyr Japarov reviews development plans for Nookat district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reviewed plans for the socio-economic development of Nookat district during a working visit to Osh region. The presidential press service reported.

Earlier during the trip, the head of state also visited other districts in the region, where he inspected a number of facilities and ongoing projects.

According to Nookat district head Daniyar Sheyshekanov, in 2025 the district saw the construction of 11 social facilities, the repair and construction of 128.5 kilometers of roads, and the provision of clean drinking water to five villages and one town.

In 2026, authorities plan to build 19 facilities, including schools, kindergartens, sports halls, and medical and obstetric centers.

A small hydropower plant Kurak-Tektir-2 HPP with a capacity of 600 kilowatts has been commissioned in the district. Construction of Nookat-1 HPP and Nookat-2 HPP, each with a planned capacity of 7.93 megawatts, is ongoing.

Plans also include the launch of 12 major enterprises, including a brick plant, an asphalt concrete plant, a garment workshop, and a modern storage facility for fruits and vegetables.
link: https://24.kg/english/370528/
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