Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek

Ksenia Barabash was detained within corruption at Manas airport case. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Ksenia Barabash worked for the civil aviation system. The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek is to choose a measure of restraint for the suspect today.

Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information, but did not provide details.

According to information of 24.kg news agency, Ksenia Barabash is the Director of the Representative Office of the Turkish company GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş in Bishkek.

The former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov, former heads of the Board and Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC Emir Chukuev and Albek Ibraimov are named in this criminal case. The latter is on the run, and Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest after entering into a plea bargain.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, previously revealed a systematic scheme for provision of benefits to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.
