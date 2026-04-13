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Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Washington on April 12 to participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, and bilateral consultations with representatives of the Trump administration. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The visit began with preparations for talks with senior World Bank management, including Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations, and Antonella Bassani, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia.

The parties will focus on the progress of the project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan and the advancement of the Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), a project of strategic importance for all of Central Asia.

Political considerations will also be an important part of the visit.

During the bilateral consultations with representatives of the Trump administration, prospects for strengthening interstate dialogue and economic partnership are planned to be discussed. Along with the financial and political agendas, Adylbek Kasymaliev will pay special attention to the technological development of the Kyrgyz Republic. A series of meetings are planned with top management of leading global corporations, including Meta, Oracle, NVIDIA, and SpaceX.

The main topics of discussion will be:

  • digital transformation of public administration;
  • development of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The working visit of Cabinet Chairman to Washington will last several days and will culminate in the signing of a number of documents aimed at expanding Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with international institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/370101/
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