Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

A magnitude 4 earthquake hit Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.
The tremors were recorded today at 5:57 a.m.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located 18 kilometers from the village of Konorchok, 16 kilometers from the village of Cholok-Kaiyn, 28 kilometers from the village of Baetovo, and 115 kilometers from Naryn.
The tremors’ intensity was as follows:
- in the villages of Konorchok and Cholok-Kaiyn— magnitude 3.5;
- in the villages of Kosh-Bulak and Dzhany-Tilek—3;
- in the village of Baetovo—3.