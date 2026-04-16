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Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

A magnitude 4 earthquake hit Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded today at 5:57 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located 18 kilometers from the village of Konorchok, 16 kilometers from the village of Cholok-Kaiyn, 28 kilometers from the village of Baetovo, and 115 kilometers from Naryn.

The tremors’ intensity was as follows:

  • in the villages of Konorchok and Cholok-Kaiyn— magnitude 3.5;
  • in the villages of Kosh-Bulak and Dzhany-Tilek—3;
  • in the village of Baetovo—3.
link: https://24.kg/english/370566/
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