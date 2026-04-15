17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 103.04
RUB 1.15
English

International exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists opened in Astana

On April 13, 2026, the international exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists, Light Up, opened at HAS SANAT Art Gallery in Astana. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Malik Otarbayev, as well as representatives of ministries and agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his speech, Kudaibergen Bazarbaev noted that art is a universal language that requires no translation. He emphasized that the Light Up exhibition reflects a shared desire for creativity and demonstrates the spiritual connection between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The exhibition brings together over 60 paintings by artists from both countries. It features works by Kyrgyz artists Sansyz Mirzirayimov, Abai Nasiridin uulu, and Islam Doorov, as well as Kazakh artist Asel Tleulen.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until May 11, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/370519/
views: 95
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026
Exhibition "My Aitmatov" opened in Omsk
Kyrgyzstan and BiExpo to hold Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026
Artist Bakhramjon Temirov's exhibition "Melody of Spring" opened in Bishkek
International agricultural exhibition Agro Expo 2026 opened in Osh
Exhibition of Kyrgyz women artists Toolordun Kyzdary takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan participates in ITB Berlin International Tourism Fair
Bishkek to host Eldar Aitmatov’s solo exhibition "Trace of Memory"
Exhibition of inmates’ works to be held in Bishkek
American companies to participate in CABXPO Business Exhibition in Bishkek
Popular
PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules
Cabinet introduces ban on drywall imports to Kyrgyzstan Cabinet introduces ban on drywall imports to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan releases Kazakhstani suspected of financing Kolbaev’s crime group Kyrgyzstan releases Kazakhstani suspected of financing Kolbaev’s crime group
Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan
15 April, Wednesday
17:49
New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Ministe...
17:30
Sadyr Japarov promises to build football pitches in every village
17:18
International exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists opened in Astana
16:56
Kyrgyz Football Union receives $15.5 million budget
16:50
Kyrgyzaltyn allocates 100 percent of profit to state budget