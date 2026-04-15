International exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists opened in Astana

On April 13, 2026, the international exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists, Light Up, opened at HAS SANAT Art Gallery in Astana. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Malik Otarbayev, as well as representatives of ministries and agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his speech, Kudaibergen Bazarbaev noted that art is a universal language that requires no translation. He emphasized that the Light Up exhibition reflects a shared desire for creativity and demonstrates the spiritual connection between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The exhibition brings together over 60 paintings by artists from both countries. It features works by Kyrgyz artists Sansyz Mirzirayimov, Abai Nasiridin uulu, and Islam Doorov, as well as Kazakh artist Asel Tleulen.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until May 11, 2026.