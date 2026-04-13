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Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 3 has occurred in Uzbekistan, with aftershocks felt in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded on April 12 at 3.54 p.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Uzbekistan — 10 kilometers northwest of the village of Naiman, 40 kilometers southwest of Andijan, and 60 kilometers west of Osh.

The tremors in the Kyrgyz village of Naiman measured approximately magnitude 2.

The previous day, an earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 3 also occurred in Osh region. According to seismologists, the tremors were recorded on April 12 at 11.20 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located within the Kyrgyz Republic—17 kilometers south of the village of Archa-Bulak, 17 kilometers northwest of the village of Bor-Dobo, 20 kilometers southeast of the village of Taldy-Suu, and 115 kilometers southeast of Osh.

The intensity of the tremors was not felt.
link: https://24.kg/english/370043/
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