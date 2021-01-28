Former president of Manas Management Company detained in Bishkek

Nursultan Belekov, the former president of Manas Management Company CJSC, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

He was detained within the framework of a previously disclosed corruption scheme at Manas International Airport OJSC. According to the investigation, the CJSC provided benefits to a foreign company thereby causing a large damage to the state.

«It is known that Albek Ibraimov, Emir Chukuev and other managers of Manas International Airport, who worked from 2016 to 2020, are involved in the criminal case,» the sources said.

Albek Ibraimov was the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manas from 2013 to 2016. Emir Chukuev was the Chairman of the Board from 2015 to 2018.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, announced earlier that it revealed a systematic scheme for granting privileges to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.