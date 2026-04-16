Cabinet Chairman, World Bank discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgystan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, in Washington, D.C., as part of the IMF — World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

The main topic of the talks was the implementation of the strategic Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) construction project, which is crucial for the energy sustainability of the entire region.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that active consultations are currently underway to agree on the text of an intergovernmental agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The parties confirmed their commitment to further coordinate efforts to successfully advance the project and ensure its timely entry into the investment phase.