11:05
USD 87.45
EUR 103.10
RUB 1.16
English

Cabinet Chairman, World Bank discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgystan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, in Washington, D.C., as part of the IMF — World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

The main topic of the talks was the implementation of the strategic Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) construction project, which is crucial for the energy sustainability of the entire region.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that active consultations are currently underway to agree on the text of an intergovernmental agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The parties confirmed their commitment to further coordinate efforts to successfully advance the project and ensure its timely entry into the investment phase.
link: https://24.kg/english/370567/
views: 161
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to adopt UAE experience to speed up economic development
Kyrgyzstan seeks to join World Bank’s AgriConnect initiative
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with World Bank on pandemic prevention
Speaker of Parliament discusses ecology, public procurement with World Bank
World Bank: Kambarata-1 HPP will strengthen Kyrgyzstan's energy security
Officials and World Bank discuss investor rights protection in Kyrgyzstan
Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway with AIIB Head
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
Europe and Central Asia enter 2026 with slowing economy
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration
Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026 Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026
16 April, Thursday
10:06
Cabinet Chairman Kasymaliev holds talks with U.S. Secretary of State Cabinet Chairman Kasymaliev holds talks with U.S. Secre...
09:56
National Banks of Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland agree to strengthen cooperation
09:49
Russia's chief transplant surgeon performs liver transplant in Bishkek
09:37
Cabinet Chairman, World Bank discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project
09:23
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15 April, Wednesday
18:09
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss expansion of agricultural exports
18:00
 Sadyr Japarov reviews development plans for Nookat district
17:49
New evidence emerges in case against ex-Foreign Minister
17:30
Sadyr Japarov promises to build football pitches in every village
17:18
International exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists opened in Astana