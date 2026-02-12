Turkey proposes increasing trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion

Turkey proposes to increase trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion. It was announced at a joint press conference following a meeting between the heads of the two countries’ Parliaments, Numan Kurtulmuş and Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Anadolu reports.

Numan Kurtulmuş stated that the development of Turkey-Kyrgyzstan relations is based on the bilateral agreements reached during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in 2024. Bilateral relations have now been elevated to the level of enhanced strategic relations.

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament noted that Ankara will make every effort to ensure that Kyrgyzstan’s application for temporary membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States is realized. He also added that it is necessary to increase bilateral trade turnover, which currently stands at only $1.5 billion, to $5 billion — a goal previously set by the presidents of the two countries.