13:04
USD 87.45
EUR 104.23
RUB 1.13
English

Turkey proposes increasing trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion

Turkey proposes to increase trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion. It was announced at a joint press conference following a meeting between the heads of the two countries’ Parliaments, Numan Kurtulmuş and Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Anadolu reports.

Numan Kurtulmuş stated that the development of Turkey-Kyrgyzstan relations is based on the bilateral agreements reached during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in 2024. Bilateral relations have now been elevated to the level of enhanced strategic relations.

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament noted that Ankara will make every effort to ensure that Kyrgyzstan’s application for temporary membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States is realized. He also added that it is necessary to increase bilateral trade turnover, which currently stands at only $1.5 billion, to $5 billion — a goal previously set by the presidents of the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/361702/
views: 160
Print
Related
Turkey backs Kyrgyzstan’s bid for UN Security Council seat
Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh to pay official visit to Turkey
Consul General briefs MPs on convicted Kyrgyzstanis in Antalya
Turkey among Kyrgyzstan's top three largest investors
China's trade with Central Asian countries increases by 12 percent
Work of 4 agencies for employment in Turkey suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Snowstorms in Turkey: Turkish Airlines cancels more than 60 flights
Talas and Turkey’s Göreme to become sister cities
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
Popular
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
12 February, Thursday
12:30
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzs...
12:10
One of Bishkek's housing estates to have no water on February 17
12:06
Pawnshop employee in Kant suspected of embezzling 4 million soms
11:55
Turkey proposes increasing trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion
11:42
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen transit potential