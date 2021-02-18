Former head of Manas airport Murat Primberdiev detained

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported on the arrest of one of the defendants in a criminal case related to a corruption scheme at Manas International Airport. Press service of the main supervisory body reports.

The Prosecutor General’s Office previously revealed a corruption scheme for provision of privileges to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. Murat Primberdiev, former Сhairman of the Иoard of Manas International Airport, was detained on suspicion of corruption yesterday. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The investigation of the criminal case continues. The ex-head of Manas airport, Emir Chukuev, and the former president of Manas Management CJSC Nursultan Belekov have already been detained. Charges have also been brought against the ex-mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov. He also used to head the airport.