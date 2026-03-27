19:32
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya

Bakyt Kadyrov has been appointed Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya. The corresponding decree was signed by the President.

Internet
Photo Internet
He previously held the position of Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Further details of the appointment have not been disclosed.

Rustam Koshonov was relieved of his post as Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya due to the completion of his diplomatic mission.
link: https://24.kg/english/367823/
views: 171
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s Consul General in Antalya relieved of duties
Foreign Ministers of OTS states meet with Turkish President Erdogan
Youth Council established under Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan
Turkey proposes increasing trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion
Turkey backs Kyrgyzstan’s bid for UN Security Council seat
President amends procedures for National Council on Water and Land Resources
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh to pay official visit to Turkey
Consul General briefs MPs on convicted Kyrgyzstanis in Antalya
Turkey among Kyrgyzstan's top three largest investors
Work of 4 agencies for employment in Turkey suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
18:10
Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in...
18:07
Kyrgyzstan begins printing its own currency, som
17:57
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
17:50
Adylbek Kasymaliev at Digital Qazaqstan: AI is already changing Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Speaker of Parliament criticizes duplication of charitable foundation projects