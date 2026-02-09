13:08
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh to pay official visit to Turkey

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, will make an official visit to Turkey on February 9-11 at the invitation of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu will begin his first official visit after being re-elected as Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh in the Republic of Turkey, where he will have a series of high-level meetings.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu is expected to discuss issues related to the development of interparliamentary cooperation with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş and exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations.

Numan Kurtulmuş made an official visit to Kyrgyzstan last April, during which a memorandum on interparliamentary cooperation was signed. Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu during his official visit to the Republic of Turkey will be accompanied by deputies Alisher Kozuev, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov, Akylbek Tumonbaev, Nurbek Sydygaliev, Eldar Sulaimanov, Gulai Mashrapova and Elvira Surabaldieva.
link: https://24.kg/english/361142/
views: 150
Print
Related
Speaker calls 30% quota for women in Kyrgyz Parliament progressive practice
Consul General briefs MPs on convicted Kyrgyzstanis in Antalya
Turkey among Kyrgyzstan's top three largest investors
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh proposes complete abolition of tenders
Work of 4 agencies for employment in Turkey suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Snowstorms in Turkey: Turkish Airlines cancels more than 60 flights
Speaker of Parliament at People’s Kurultai: AI threatens children's education
Talas and Turkey’s Göreme to become sister cities
Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
12:46
Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian Championships Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian...
12:37
75 agricultural processing plants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
12:33
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan plans to fully concrete Big Chui Canal
12:22
Gorodok Energetikov in Bishkek to have no water on February 10
12:06
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises favorable conditions for doctors