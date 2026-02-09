Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh to pay official visit to Turkey

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, will make an official visit to Turkey on February 9-11 at the invitation of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu will begin his first official visit after being re-elected as Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh in the Republic of Turkey, where he will have a series of high-level meetings.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu is expected to discuss issues related to the development of interparliamentary cooperation with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş and exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations.

Numan Kurtulmuş made an official visit to Kyrgyzstan last April, during which a memorandum on interparliamentary cooperation was signed. Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu during his official visit to the Republic of Turkey will be accompanied by deputies Alisher Kozuev, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov, Akylbek Tumonbaev, Nurbek Sydygaliev, Eldar Sulaimanov, Gulai Mashrapova and Elvira Surabaldieva.