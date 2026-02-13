President: There is no division into “Japarov’s team” or “Tashiev’s team”

«There is no division into a ‘Japarov’s team’ or a ‘Tashiev’s team,’» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, there is no such division in personnel appointments.

«Every appointment undergoes a thorough review. Previously, I set the same task for Kamchybek Tashiev, for the heads of ministries and agencies, for the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, and for governors — to propose principled and professional candidates who will work in the interests of the state. Today, I continue to adhere to the same requirement. They submit proposals based on these criteria. Therefore, there is no division into a ‘Japarov’s team’ or a ‘Tashiev’s team,’» the president added.

Sadyr Japarov was also asked about rumors that prior to the elections there had allegedly been an agreement between him and Kamchybek Tashiev that «one term would be his, and another term would be his close friend’s.»

The head of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is a democratic country.

«Who governs the state is decided not by a handful of people, but by the people. According to the Constitution, every citizen has the right to participate in elections, and the president is the one whom the people trust and who has the highest public support.

Therefore, talk of ’one term for this, one term for that’ is inconsistent with democratic principles and contradicts political culture. Such opinions are perceived as an attempt to deprive the people of their right to choose,» he added.