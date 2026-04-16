Russia's chief transplant surgeon performs liver transplant in Bishkek

Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, met with Sergey Gauthier, Russia’s chief transplant surgeon and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that, at the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov, the development of transplantology has been identified as a priority area of state healthcare policy. In recent years, the necessary regulatory framework has been established and conditions for the phased implementation of modern medical technologies have been ensured.

Particular attention was paid to developing bilateral cooperation in transplantology. It was noted that the collaboration between the Mambet Mamakeev National Surgical Center and the Valery Shumakov National Medical Research Center for Transplantology and Artificial Organs of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, enshrined in an agreement dated July 24, 2024, is demonstrating practical results.

As part of this cooperation, 20 medical specialists from the Kyrgyz Republic completed internships in specialized transplantation areas. The parties are discussing increasing the number of specialists for this program.

Since 2023, an organ transplant program has been operating in Kyrgyzstan, funded by the national budget.

Sergey Gauthier is one of the world’s leading experts in transplantology. He has significant practical experience in organ transplantation.

Under his leadership, a successful liver fragment transplant was performed at the Mambet Mamakeev National Surgical Center.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further deepen their cooperation in transplantology.