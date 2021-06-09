Melis Turganbaev tells about meeting with ex-head of Sapat

Former head of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turganbaev returned to Bishkek from Georgia. He told 24.kg news agency.

The former official confirmed that he did meet with the missing Orhan Inandi on May 31.

«Yes, we met in Adriano cafe. I have known Orhan Inandi for over 20 years — since he opened the first Sapat school in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. It was the late 1990s. We have friendly relations. That day we were discussing the education system, I have an idea to open a business. I was there with my son. We talked for 30 minutes, drank tea and left. Before that, I also met with him, he helped to enroll my children in Sapat school. I visited Georgia and Ukraine and returned on June 7,» Melis Turganbaev said.

He reminded that an investigative-operational group was created after the disappearance of Orhan Inandi. According to the former police official, it is not worth posting a photo from the video recorder on social media, as this will hinder the investigation.

«Orhan Inandi is very friendly and humane. I know him from the good side only. I hope he will be found soon. We must not interfere with the investigation and put the cart before the horse,» Melis Turganbaev added.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.