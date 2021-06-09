Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev

The missing ex-head of Sapat school, Orhan Inandi, according to preliminary data, met with the former head of the State Penitentiary Service Melis Turganbaev on the day of his disappearance. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

On May 31, Orhan Inandi drank coffee with the former official at the Adriano coffee shop near his home, she said.

«It is known that the conversation lasted more than an hour. We do not know what they discussed. Orhan Inandi and Melis Turganbaev met on May 31 at about 20.30 at the coffee shop. I also do not know whether the police contacted Turganbaev, since this is secrecy of the investigation,» Taalaigul Toktakunova said.

According to some sources, Melis Turganbaev is outside Kyrgyzstan.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.