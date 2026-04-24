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Glaciers in Kyrgyzstan melting faster than normal

A high-level country session «Mountains and Climate Change: From Vulnerability to Sustainable Development» was held in Astana as part of the Regional Ecological Summit, the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event served as a platform for developing joint solutions to address climate threats in the mountainous regions of Central Asia. The session was organized under the auspices of the Office of the Special Presidential Representative for Mountain Agenda, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Technical Supervision, and the Climate Finance Center under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussion was attended by relevant ministers from all five countries in the region, as well as representatives of international organizations and financial institutions.

Special Presidential Representative Dinara Kemelova presented Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives, including the Five Years of Action for Mountain Development under the auspices of the UN and preparations for the Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25.

Session participants highlighted the key risks associated with climate change: accelerated glacier melting, ecosystem degradation, declining water resources, and an increasing number of natural disasters.

Aibek Asanov, Director of the Climate Finance Center, presented the concept of a Global Mountain Resilience Center. He stated that the new international platform should pool expertise, strengthen coordination of climate action, and attract investment for mountain countries.

Kyrgyzstan’s authorities emphasized that the session confirmed the country’s growing role in advancing the global mountain agenda and the need for enhanced international cooperation in the face of climate challenges.
link: https://24.kg/english/371855/
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