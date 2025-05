Rescuers continue searching for a fisherman who fell into Kokomeren River. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 41 people are taking part in the search operation.

The 28-year-old man went fishing in Zhaiyl district of Chui region on May 19 and went missing. The search began on May 21, when a message was received from the police.