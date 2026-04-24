 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials

A group of British lawmakers has urged the UK Foreign Secretary to impose personal sanctions on several senior officials from Kyrgyzstan. The Guardian reported.

The letter was reportedly signed by 26 members of Parliament and the House of Lords.

According to the document submitted to the House of Commons, those proposed for sanctions include former National Bank head Melis Turgunbaev, Prosecutor General Maksat Asanaliev, and Financial Supervision Service head Marat Pirnazarov.

The authors of the appeal claim that Kyrgyz institutions may be involved in facilitating the circumvention of sanctions against Russia, including through the use of cryptocurrency instruments.

The letter specifically mentions the A7A5 stablecoin, allegedly linked to Moldovan politician Ilan Shor.

According to the lawmakers, Kyrgyzstan is allegedly among the platforms, where such financial mechanisms continue to operate despite international restrictions.

The document also highlights increased trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, which the authors suggest may indicate re-exports of goods.

The lawmakers called on the UK government to consider broader sectoral sanctions against Kyrgyzstan if the situation does not change.

At the time of the publication, Kyrgyzstan’s authorities have not commented on the appeal or the allegations outlined in it.