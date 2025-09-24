Jordan’s Foreign Ministry appeals to Kyrgyzstan over missing citizen

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic received an official request from its Jordanian counterparts regarding the disappearance of one of their citizens — Alrashayde Mahmoud Faris Mahmoud, born in 1995.

According to the ministry, while in Kyrgyzstan the man stopped communicating with his relatives, and his whereabouts have remained unknown for more than four months.

«There are grounds to believe that unforeseen circumstances may have occurred, posing a threat to the life and health of the missing person,» the MFA noted.

Description of the missing man:

Wearing an orange hoodie and a blue cap;

Has a birthmark on his right cheek;

He was last seen driving a black Kia Carnival, license plate 01KG 407 ASE.

The MFA of Kyrgyzstan calls on citizens to immediately report any information about the missing man or his vehicle to the nearest police station.

Contact numbers: