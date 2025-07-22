Citizen of Jordan goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

A national of Jordan has gone missing in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The individual, identified as Alrashayde Mahmoud Faris Mahmoud, born in 1995, reportedly stopped communicating with his relatives while in Kyrgyzstan.

«According to available information, his whereabouts have been unknown for the past two months, raising concerns that he may have encountered unforeseen circumstances.

Description of the missing person:

He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and a blue cap. A distinctive mole is visible on his right cheek.

We ask everyone who may have seen him to immediately bring him to the nearest police station or contact the following numbers: