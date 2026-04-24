19:35
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation

The risk of a water and energy crisis is growing in Central Asia, leaving Kyrgyzstan vulnerable as a water source, experts stated following the environmental summit in Astana.

Internet
Photo Internet. Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov
Former Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov noted that the current resource distribution model in the region has been essentially dysfunctional for many years.

According to him, since the Soviet era, Central Asian countries used a unified system based on the exchange of water for energy. However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, this system collapsed, and a new, comprehensive model has yet to be created.

The expert emphasizes that Kyrgyzstan bears the burden of water resource generation but receives virtually no compensation. More than 70 percent of the Syr Darya basin’s runoff is generated by Kyrgyz rivers, yet the country uses only a small portion of the water.

Our glaciers and reservoirs effectively provide agricultural support to neighboring countries, but the costs of infrastructure maintenance and environmental risks remain ours.

Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov

Climate change is creating additional pressure. According to experts, temperatures in the Central Asian mountains are rising faster than the global average, accelerating glacier melting and reducing water resources.

Against this backdrop, the window for decision-making is rapidly closing. Experts believe that without an urgent review of the regional water and energy balance, the situation could escalate into a systemic crisis.

Proposals include introducing a cost-compensation mechanism for mountain countries, finalizing agreements on large hydropower projects, including the Kambarata hydropower station, and launching international climate finance mechanisms.

It is emphasized that this is not about selling water, but about the equitable distribution of costs and benefits.

Experts believe that only a shift from competition to coordination and diplomatic solutions will preserve the region’s stability.
link: https://24.kg/english/371839/
views: 141
Print
Related
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
Central Asia becomes one of world's most promising tourism regions
33 countries to face severe water shortages by 2040 — study
Water tariffs to be revised: Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan changes calculation rules
Kyrgyzstan maintains some of lowest taxes in Central Asia
Central Asia on brink of water catastrophe: Glaciers rapidly disappearing
Russia engaged in water issues dialogue with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and GIZ sign agreement to develop green skills in Central Asia
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan speaks about water resource distribution
Central Asian Ecological Summit to be held in Astana
Popular
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials  President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange
24 April, Friday
18:35
Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives vir...
18:02
 Quota for foreign workers in Kyrgyzstan for 2026 reaches 52,000
16:23
Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 7 billion cubic meters as of April 1
15:03
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend timber export ban
14:54
Platform for admission of international applicants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan