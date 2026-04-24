Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation

The risk of a water and energy crisis is growing in Central Asia, leaving Kyrgyzstan vulnerable as a water source, experts stated following the environmental summit in Astana.

Photo Internet. Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov

Former Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov noted that the current resource distribution model in the region has been essentially dysfunctional for many years.

According to him, since the Soviet era, Central Asian countries used a unified system based on the exchange of water for energy. However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, this system collapsed, and a new, comprehensive model has yet to be created.

The expert emphasizes that Kyrgyzstan bears the burden of water resource generation but receives virtually no compensation. More than 70 percent of the Syr Darya basin’s runoff is generated by Kyrgyz rivers, yet the country uses only a small portion of the water.

Our glaciers and reservoirs effectively provide agricultural support to neighboring countries, but the costs of infrastructure maintenance and environmental risks remain ours. Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov

Climate change is creating additional pressure. According to experts, temperatures in the Central Asian mountains are rising faster than the global average, accelerating glacier melting and reducing water resources.

Against this backdrop, the window for decision-making is rapidly closing. Experts believe that without an urgent review of the regional water and energy balance, the situation could escalate into a systemic crisis.

Proposals include introducing a cost-compensation mechanism for mountain countries, finalizing agreements on large hydropower projects, including the Kambarata hydropower station, and launching international climate finance mechanisms.

It is emphasized that this is not about selling water, but about the equitable distribution of costs and benefits.

Experts believe that only a shift from competition to coordination and diplomatic solutions will preserve the region’s stability.