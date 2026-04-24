Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation

Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to intensify economic cooperation and are working to eliminate double taxation. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the second round of negotiations between official delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and Vietnam took place in Hanoi from April 21 to 23, 2026, to conclude an agreement on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion.

During the negotiations, the parties thoroughly discussed the provisions of the draft agreement. The draft agreement will be signed after completing all necessary internal procedures stipulated by the legislation of each party.

The main goal of the agreement is to eliminate double taxation of income of business entities in the two countries, which will contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for the development of economic cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Vietnam.

It should be noted that agreements on the avoidance of double taxation are considered one of the effective tools for attracting foreign direct investment into the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Furthermore, the document aims to protect residents of one state from discriminatory taxation in the territory of the other contracting state, prevent tax evasion and abuse of the agreement’s provisions, and develop mutual information exchange between the competent authorities of the two countries.

The first round of negotiations took place in Bishkek in 2013.