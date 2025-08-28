10:21
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan makes statement regarding Sapat schools

The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic commented on the information regarding the transfer of Sapat schools under its jurisdiction.

The statement says that the ministry does not have information about the change of owners of educational institutions, which, as previously reported, will be transferred to the ministry, including their transfer to state ownership.

«According to the Ministry of Justice, as of August 27, 2025, the educational institution Seitek STEM is privately owned and registered in the name of Svetlana Sapaeva, the director of the educational institution is Rustambek Satybaldyev. The educational institution Akyltai was re-registered in 2025 and is currently called Altyn Muras, it is also privately owned and registered to Progress LLC. The educational institution Indigo Sapat is also privately owned and registered to Cholpon Kuzobaeva,» the Ministry of Education reported.

Earlier, Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said in an interview with Birinchi Radio that three Sapat schools were being transferred to the Ministry of Education. Later, she named these educational organizations to journalists.
link: https://24.kg/english/341250/
views: 124
Print
Related
Three Sapat schools transferred to Ministry of Education oversight
Education Ministry plans to cancel 30 out of 46 reporting forms in schools
Parliament approves candidacies of new Ministers of Education and Science
Acting heads of new Ministries of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
New First Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Phased introduction of 12-year school system to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry tasked with imposing moratorium on licensing new private universities
Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subject standards
Sapat schools: Maarif Foundation promises to attract $2.5 million in investments
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
10:01
First criminal case for intentional transfer of bank card opened in Bishkek First criminal case for intentional transfer of bank ca...
09:51
Third earthquake in two days recorded in Kyrgyzstan
09:34
New Chief of Staff appointed at Bishkek City Hall
09:28
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Championships in Liverpool
09:22
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan makes statement regarding Sapat schools
27 August, Wednesday
20:16
India and Fiji begin new chapter in strategic partnership
18:04
Bishkek students to study online until September 15
17:59
Kyrgyzstan establishes E-Diplomat state institution under Foreign Ministry
17:51
President Sadyr Japarov launches construction of Barskoon–Bedel road
17:36
Police officer detained on fraud charges in Osh region