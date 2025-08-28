Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan makes statement regarding Sapat schools

The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic commented on the information regarding the transfer of Sapat schools under its jurisdiction.

The statement says that the ministry does not have information about the change of owners of educational institutions, which, as previously reported, will be transferred to the ministry, including their transfer to state ownership.

«According to the Ministry of Justice, as of August 27, 2025, the educational institution Seitek STEM is privately owned and registered in the name of Svetlana Sapaeva, the director of the educational institution is Rustambek Satybaldyev. The educational institution Akyltai was re-registered in 2025 and is currently called Altyn Muras, it is also privately owned and registered to Progress LLC. The educational institution Indigo Sapat is also privately owned and registered to Cholpon Kuzobaeva,» the Ministry of Education reported.

Earlier, Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said in an interview with Birinchi Radio that three Sapat schools were being transferred to the Ministry of Education. Later, she named these educational organizations to journalists.