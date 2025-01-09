13:42
Transfer of Sapat schools to Maarif: Teaching staff not to be dismissed

The transfer of Sapat network of educational institutions under the management of Maarif International Foundation will not affect the teaching staff. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry emphasized that the decision on the transfer was made in the interests of the pupils, students, and their parents. It is expected that this will improve the conditions for obtaining education and open up new prospects for the comprehensive development of students.

Representatives of the Maarif Foundation assured that the educational process in the institutions of the Sapat network will continue as usual and without interruptions. All programs will be implemented in accordance with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Education», state standards and approved curricula.

The ministry promised that the teaching staff will retain their jobs, and students will continue their education under the same conditions in accordance with previously concluded agreements. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science guarantees protection of the rights of all participants in the educational process.

«We are confident that the management by the Maarif Foundation will maintain the high standards for which Sapat network has always been famous. The ministry will continue to monitor the quality of education and the work of educational institutions,» the ministry noted.

On January 2,2025, all property and the seal of the international educational institution Sapat were officially transferred to the ownership of the Turkish Maarif Foundation. The relevant information was published on the organization’s Facebook page.

It is noted that all legal responsibility for further activities is now assigned to the Maarif Foundation.

On December 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the transfer of Sapat network of educational institutions under the management of Maarif Foundation. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov explained that this decision was made in the interests of pupils and students of the republic, as well as taking into account the well-deserved reputation of the foundation as a reliable partner in the field of education.

However, this decision was unexpected for the Sapat team, students and their parents. The founders of the institution declared their intention to protect their rights within the framework of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and international law.
