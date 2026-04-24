 Quota for foreign workers in Kyrgyzstan for 2026 reaches 52,000

The quota for foreign workers in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026 is 52,000. It was announced today at a meeting of Ishenim parliamentary group.

As representatives of the Ministry of Labor noted, the quota is being developed based on an analysis of economic sectors.

«Permits are issued through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on a one-stop-shop basis. There is demand for housing and road construction, as well as in light industry, services, and trade. As a rule, citizens of Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh work in the garment industry,» they added.

MP Rakhat Zhunushbaeva noted that there is currently an imbalance in the Kyrgyz labor market.

«We are attracting foreign labor to the country, while sending our citizens to work in other countries and providing unemployment benefits. It would be good if the government developed programs to encourage our citizens to work in their home countries. During the tourist season in Issyk-Kul, many workers are needed, and the government should train more qualified workers in the tourism sector,» she noted.

Deputy Minister of Labor Mirlan Baigonchokov noted that there are jobs in the country’s domestic market.

«For example, there are many vacancies at Tazalyk, but our citizens don’t want to work there. Therefore, our citizens leave for other countries where they are paid better. And foreigners are willing to work even for low wages. To meet the need, foreign workers are brought in,» he added.