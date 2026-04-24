19:35
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

 Quota for foreign workers in Kyrgyzstan for 2026 reaches 52,000

The quota for foreign workers in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026 is 52,000. It was announced today at a meeting of Ishenim parliamentary group.

As representatives of the Ministry of Labor noted, the quota is being developed based on an analysis of economic sectors.

«Permits are issued through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on a one-stop-shop basis. There is demand for housing and road construction, as well as in light industry, services, and trade. As a rule, citizens of Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh work in the garment industry,» they added.

MP Rakhat Zhunushbaeva noted that there is currently an imbalance in the Kyrgyz labor market.

«We are attracting foreign labor to the country, while sending our citizens to work in other countries and providing unemployment benefits. It would be good if the government developed programs to encourage our citizens to work in their home countries. During the tourist season in Issyk-Kul, many workers are needed, and the government should train more qualified workers in the tourism sector,» she noted.

Deputy Minister of Labor Mirlan Baigonchokov noted that there are jobs in the country’s domestic market.

«For example, there are many vacancies at Tazalyk, but our citizens don’t want to work there. Therefore, our citizens leave for other countries where they are paid better. And foreigners are willing to work even for low wages. To meet the need, foreign workers are brought in,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/371832/
views: 160
Print
Related
Russia to allocate 30 university quotas for Kyrgyzstanis in creative fields
Labor migration quota revised in Kyrgyzstan by Cabinet order
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey to resume and increase free treatment quotas
Kyrgyzstan sets labor migration quota for 2025
Quota for temporary residence of migrants in Russia cut almost in half for 2025
Kyrgyzstan decides on size of migration quota for 2024
Kyrgyzstan to receive 1,000 quotas for study at Russian universities
Russia reduces quota for duty-free import of fuel for Kyrgyzstan
Quota for foreign workers proposed to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
Quota for migrant workers offered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials  President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange
24 April, Friday
18:35
Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives vir...
18:02
 Quota for foreign workers in Kyrgyzstan for 2026 reaches 52,000
16:23
Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 7 billion cubic meters as of April 1
15:03
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend timber export ban
14:54
Platform for admission of international applicants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan