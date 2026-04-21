Measures to increase throughput capacity on Kyrgyz-Chinese border discussed

From April 13 to 17, 2026, employees of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and customs authorities of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China conducted a joint on-site survey of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border.

The parties visited Torugart checkpoint, as well as Topo customs office (China) and Kara-Bulak customs clearance point (Kyrgyzstan). The focus was on cargo clearance, vehicle movement, and security clearance. During the meeting, digitalization, traffic management, and infrastructure modernization were discussed.

As a result, a number of agreements were reached, including increasing the number of liaison officers, improving mechanisms for responding to traffic congestion at checkpoints, strengthening cooperation, and improving information exchange.

The Kyrgyz side also reiterated its proposal to consider transitioning Torugart checkpoint on the Chinese side to a 24/7 operation mode.

The work carried out is aimed at accelerating border crossings, increasing throughput, and creating favorable conditions for business.