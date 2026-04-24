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Kyrgyzstan’s authorities deny reports about disgraced oligarch Ilan Shor

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have denied reports circulating in the media and on social media about the alleged residence and business interests of Ilan Shor in the country.

According to Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration, the claims are not true.

Internet
Photo Internet. Ilan Shor

He stated that Ilan Shor does not reside in Kyrgyzstan and is not engaged in any political or business activities there.

The presidential administration urged journalists and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on credible sources.

Ilan Shor is a Moldovan politician and businessman known as a key figure in the so-called «banking scandal» in Moldova, involving the withdrawal of about $1 billion from the country’s banking system. He was convicted in absentia on charges of fraud and money laundering and is considered one of the central figures in the scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/371851/
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