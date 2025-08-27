15:29
Three Sapat schools transferred to Ministry of Education oversight

Three Sapat schools — Seytek STEM, Akiltay, and Indigo Sapat — have been placed under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan. Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva told reporters.

She noted that the schools will continue to operate as usual.

«All general education institutions in Kyrgyzstan are required to comply with the state educational standards and subject-specific standards,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva emphasized.

She also stressed that tuition fees will remain unchanged, as the Ministry of Education does not interfere in the pricing policies of private schools.

Earlier reports stated that on August 13, 2025, by order of an investigative judge of the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek, Seytek STEM building was seized and sealed.

According to parents, the school reopened yesterday.

At the end of 2024, it was announced that the network of educational institutions Sapat would be transferred to the management of the international Maarif Foundation. At that time, the Ministry of Education and Science assured that the teaching staff would remain unchanged, teachers would keep their jobs, and students would continue studying under the same conditions. However, later parents reported that some teachers began leaving the schools.
link: https://24.kg/english/341177/
views: 141
