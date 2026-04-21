Chinese investors ask for legal protection and stability

Ravshanbek Sabirov, Head of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, met with representatives of Chinese companies Guipai Holding Group, Hunan Jingwei Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., and Tengri Invest LLC.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in construction, real estate development, and infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Particular attention was paid to attracting investment in housing construction, development of modern urban complexes, engineering and social infrastructure projects.

During the discussion, it was noted that the companies have already begun the practical stage of cooperation and have made initial investment contributions for a number of land plots within the framework of the projects being developed.

Company representatives confirmed their interest in implementing projects in Kyrgyzstan and requested that special attention be paid to ensuring legal protection for investments, a stable and predictable business environment, and the provision of state guarantees.

«The Kyrgyz Republic provides legislative guarantees for investment protection and a level playing field for all investors. We are consistently working to create a transparent and sustainable investment environment and support projects at all stages of their implementation,» Ravshanbek Sabirov noted.

Company representatives noted that they have over 25 years of experience in real estate and industrial production and are actively involved in international projects, including those under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further developing cooperation and agreed to continue developing joint investment initiatives.