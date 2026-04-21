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President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received credentials from Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary accredited with residence in third countries. The presidential press service reported.

Diplomats from the Dominican Republic, Albania, Indonesia, Somalia, and Palestine participated in the ceremony. Before the event, the ambassadors were greeted by a guard of honor, after which the official presentation of their credentials took place.

The head of state congratulated the diplomats on the start of their mission and noted that Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen political dialogue and develop trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

According to Sadyr Japarov, in recent years the country has been implementing large-scale reforms, including in the economy, social sphere, and digitalization, and is actively developing international cooperation.

The President recalled that Kyrgyzstan has nominated itself for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027-2028 and counts on the support of its partners. Furthermore, the diplomats were invited to participate in Bishkek+25 Mountain Summit, scheduled for October 2027.

In turn, the ambassadors conveyed greetings from their countries’ leaders and expressed their readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/371307/
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President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 