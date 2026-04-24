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 Kyrgyz football reaches new level: KFU receives ISO certificate

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has received the international ISO 9001:2015 certificate, confirming the implementation of a quality management system in line with global standards.

According to the organization, it is the first national football association in Central Asia to receive certification under this standard.

ISO 9001:2015 is widely used in international practice, including in sports organizations and federations, as a tool to improve management efficiency, transparency, and overall performance. Similar standards are applied by leading football institutions, including the German Football Association.

The official certificate presentation ceremony took place on April 24 at the KFU headquarters. The document was handed to Secretary General Mederbek Sydykov by Riad Ibragimov, Director for International Development at CERT International s.r.o.

The certification process included the development and implementation of a quality management system, staff training, and an independent international audit.

The union noted that obtaining the certificate marks an important step toward further development of football infrastructure and management standards in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/371853/
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