Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 7 billion cubic meters as of April 1

As of April 1, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir stood at 7 billion cubic meters, Deputy Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov said at a meeting of the parliamentary group Ishenim.

According to him, the reservoir had 9.14 billion cubic meters as of January 1, 2026. The country’s electricity demand in 2025 exceeded 19 billion kilowatt-hours.

«Domestic generation amounted to about 15 billion kilowatt-hours. The electricity deficit is covered through imports,» Altynbek Rysbekov added.

He noted that efforts to address the deficit are focused on two directions: expanding capacity through solar and wind power plants, and implementing long-term projects, including the construction of hydropower facilities.