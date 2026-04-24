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Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms

The cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 will be 3.03 soms. Timur Orozaliev, Director of the Department for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex under the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at a meeting of Ishenim parliamentary group.

According to him, the population pays a tariff of 1.37 soms per kilowatt.

«This accounts for only 45.6 percent of the cost; the rest is borne by the state. Every year, the electricity tariff increases by 20-30 tyiyns. The social limit is 700 kilowatts of electricity,» Timur Orozaliev noted.

He added that the energy sector lacks funds for modernization and equipment procurement.

«Therefore, according to the medium-term tariff policy, electricity tariffs are expected to increase annually,» Timur Orozaliev noted.

Deputy Suyunbek Omurzakov called on the Ministry of Energy to increase the social limit for the population due to increased electricity consumption.
link: https://24.kg/english/371852/
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