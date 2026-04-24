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 Special center to support admission of foreign students in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the charter of the state enterprise Center for the Admission of Foreign Students. Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan Durus Kozuev said at a briefing.

According to him, the new center will serve as a unified coordination hub for attracting, admitting, and supporting international applicants and university students in Kyrgyzstan. Its mission is to enhance the global appeal of Kyrgyz education and establish a transparent system for foreign admissions.

The center will handle international recruitment, conduct outreach campaigns abroad, ensure centralized document submission through an automated system, and coordinate with government agencies on visa, medical, and academic support.

Particular emphasis will be placed on the quality of applicant selection, adherence to academic integrity standards, and creating comfortable conditions for the adaptation of foreign students.

Authorities expect the launch of the center to boost the export of educational services, strengthen the position of Kyrgyz universities in the global market, and ensure a systematic approach to work with international students.
link: https://24.kg/english/371857/
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