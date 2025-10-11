67-year-old Kim Jong Kyn goes missing in Bishkek

Kim Jong Kyn, born in 1958, has gone missing in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

According to the police, he left his home in Dzhal microdistrict on the morning of October 9 and disappeared. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The incident was registered and a pre-investigation check is underway.

Kim Jong Kyn’s height is 160-165 centimeters, and he was wearing a black jacket, a brown cap, and black sneakers.

If you have any information about this man, police ask to call +996312352947 or +996312351270.