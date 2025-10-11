13:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

67-year-old Kim Jong Kyn goes missing in Bishkek

Kim Jong Kyn, born in 1958, has gone missing in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

According to the police, he left his home in Dzhal microdistrict on the morning of October 9 and disappeared. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The incident was registered and a pre-investigation check is underway.

Kim Jong Kyn’s height is 160-165 centimeters, and he was wearing a black jacket, a brown cap, and black sneakers.

If you have any information about this man, police ask to call +996312352947 or +996312351270.
link: https://24.kg/english/346853/
views: 158
Print
Related
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry appeals to Kyrgyzstan over missing citizen
Citizen of Jordan goes missing in Kyrgyzstan
Rescuers continue searching for fisherman who fell into Kokomeren River
Missing guy found hanged in Kara-Kul mountains
Police looking for Kazakhstani who tried to illegally cross border
Man goes missing on jailoo in Kemin district
Missing in Dubai Kyrgyz woman found
Kyrgyzstani goes missing in Dubai
Two more bodies of people trapped under avalanche found in Chatkal
Bodies of 3 more people trapped under avalanche found in Chatkal
Popular
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
11 October, Saturday
13:22
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in...
12:36
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
12:30
67-year-old Kim Jong Kyn goes missing in Bishkek
12:08
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
11:56
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies