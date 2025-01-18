Sapat schools: Maarif Foundation promises to attract $2.5 million in investments

Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Azygaliev met with Turkish Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Ahmet Sadık Dogan and representatives of Maarif International Foundation on January 17. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The meeting participants discussed issues of expanding relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, including deepening cooperation in the field of education. The activities of Sapat educational institutions transferred to the management of Maarif Foundation were also touched upon.

Nurlanbek Azygaliev noted that this should not negatively affect the quality of education.

Representatives of Maarif Foundation reported that the educational process is not interrupted, explanatory work is being carried out among teaching staff, students and parents, and in the near future investments in the amount of $2.5 million will be attracted to solve some current problems.

In addition, it is planned to provide significant financial support to improve the material and technical base of schools, renovate buildings and improve the quality of education, as well as hire the best teachers from abroad.

It is specified that the International Maarif Foundation operates in 55 countries and closely cooperates in the field of education with 112 countries. The first school opened by this foundation in Kyrgyzstan was founded in 2016.

On December 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the transfer of Sapat network of educational institutions under the management of Maarif Foundation. The Ministry of Education and Science stated that this would not affect the teaching staff. According to the ministry, teachers will keep their jobs, and students will continue their education under the same conditions.

Later, parents reported that 28 teachers had left schools, including 12 in the Chingiz Aitmatov Lyceum and two — in Aichurek Lyceum.