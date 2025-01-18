18:52
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Sapat schools: Maarif Foundation promises to attract $2.5 million in investments

Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Azygaliev met with Turkish Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Ahmet Sadık Dogan and representatives of Maarif International Foundation on January 17. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The meeting participants discussed issues of expanding relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, including deepening cooperation in the field of education. The activities of Sapat educational institutions transferred to the management of Maarif Foundation were also touched upon.

Nurlanbek Azygaliev noted that this should not negatively affect the quality of education.

Representatives of Maarif Foundation reported that the educational process is not interrupted, explanatory work is being carried out among teaching staff, students and parents, and in the near future investments in the amount of $2.5 million will be attracted to solve some current problems.

In addition, it is planned to provide significant financial support to improve the material and technical base of schools, renovate buildings and improve the quality of education, as well as hire the best teachers from abroad.

It is specified that the International Maarif Foundation operates in 55 countries and closely cooperates in the field of education with 112 countries. The first school opened by this foundation in Kyrgyzstan was founded in 2016.

On December 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the transfer of Sapat network of educational institutions under the management of Maarif Foundation. The Ministry of Education and Science stated that this would not affect the teaching staff. According to the ministry, teachers will keep their jobs, and students will continue their education under the same conditions.

Later, parents reported that 28 teachers had left schools, including 12 in the Chingiz Aitmatov Lyceum and two — in Aichurek Lyceum.
link: https://24.kg/english/317185/
views: 182
Print
Related
Transfer of Sapat schools to Maarif: Teaching staff not to be dismissed
Sapat property transferred to Turkish Maarif Foundation
Sapat educational institutions network transferred to Maarif Foundation
Student of Sapat lyceum beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, teacher detained
Sapat student beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, deputy director and teacher fired
Fatal fight between Sapat students: Directors of two schools fired
Embassy comments on nostrification of Sapat diplomas in Turkey
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Turkey asked to extradite director of Sapat
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: MEPs make joint statement
Melis Turganbaev tells about meeting with ex-head of Sapat
Popular
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22 Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
18 January, Saturday
16:43
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by...
16:33
Tax Service inspector detained while taking bribe of 500,000 soms
16:19
Japanese company ready to train up to 100 interns from Kyrgyzstan
16:08
End-of-year Kyrgyz language exams introduced in schools of Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Sapat schools: Maarif Foundation promises to attract $2.5 million in investments