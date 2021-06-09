14:51
USD 84.63
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.16
English

Internal Affairs Department comments on footage from video recorder of Inandi

All possible versions of Orhan Inanda’s disappearance are being checked, alleged material evidence and evidence are sent for examination. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that the recordings from the car of Orhan Inandi have been previously included in the materials of the pre-trial proceedings.

Related news
Lawyer posts recordings from Orhan Inandi's car before his disappearance
«On June 1, the SD card was taken from the video recorder during inspection of the car and was included in the case file; it was not returned to relatives. According to the representative of Sapat international educational institution, the lawyer published this information in the media without consent of relatives. We urge individuals not to use the received data for personal purposes, for publicity and promotion. This can negatively affect the course of the investigation and give the criminals an opportunity to be well informed,» the Internal Affairs Department said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he was being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.
link: https://24.kg/english/197006/
views: 117
Print
Related
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
Human Rights Watch calls for investigation into disappearance of Orhan Inandi
Lawyer posts recordings from Orhan Inandi's car before his disappearance
Turkish Embassy denies holding of Orhan Inandi in diplomatic mission building
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rally near Government House in Bishkek
About 200 people hold rally in support of missing Orhan Inandi in Bishkek
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
Interior Ministry: Active search for Kyrgyzstani Orhan Inandi continues
Another rally with demand to find Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek
Reward of $1 million promised for information about missing Orhan Inandi
Popular
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
9 June, Wednesday
14:34
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
14:16
Human Rights Watch calls for investigation into disappearance of Orhan Inandi
13:55
Internal Affairs Department comments on footage from video recorder of Inandi
13:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173.9 million people globally
12:54
29 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan