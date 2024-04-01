Disappeared ten years ago Kyrgyz woman found in Kazakhstan

A Kyrgyz woman who went missing ten years ago was found in Astana. The police department of the capital of Kazakhstan reported.

The woman was taken to the police for identity verification.

«It turned out that she is a native of Kyrgyzstan. In 2014, the 36-year-old woman came to Kazakhstan. From that moment on, she stopped contacts with relatives and friends. Astana police, with the help of the Kyrgyz Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan, found the woman’s brother. The relatives met in the capital of Kazakhstan,» the statement says.