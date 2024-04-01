19:01
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Disappeared ten years ago Kyrgyz woman found in Kazakhstan

A Kyrgyz woman who went missing ten years ago was found in Astana. The police department of the capital of Kazakhstan reported.

The woman was taken to the police for identity verification.

«It turned out that she is a native of Kyrgyzstan. In 2014, the 36-year-old woman came to Kazakhstan. From that moment on, she stopped contacts with relatives and friends. Astana police, with the help of the Kyrgyz Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan, found the woman’s brother. The relatives met in the capital of Kazakhstan,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/290454/
views: 140
Print
Related
Kazakhstan denies request for extradition of Rostov activist to Russia
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to install meters on transboundary rivers
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly resolve problem of 'gray certificates'
Kazakhstan to restrict circulation of products from Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents
Search for Russian climber: Emergencies Ministry joins rescue efforts
Popular
Measles outbreak: More than 6,500 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 6,500 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
1 April, Monday
17:53
Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Independent examination finds no calls for riots Case against Olzhobai Shakir: Independent examination f...
17:30
Disappeared ten years ago Kyrgyz woman found in Kazakhstan
16:41
Workload of retirement age teachers to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
16:29
Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring to be held on April 26-27
16:21
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Russian government to tighten control over migrants