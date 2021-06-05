Security Council of Kyrgyzstan about situation at border: No cause for concern

The Secretariat of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan reports that at the moment the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as relatively stable.

The Security Council coordinates the work of the involved law enforcement agencies, local authorities in this direction. The situation at the border is under control; the involved state bodies are monitoring the situation around the clock.

«In connection with the numerous requests from citizens on the border situation, the Secretariat of the Security Council stresses that there are no reasons for concern now. Measures continue to be taken to resolve the current situation exclusively by peaceful and negotiated means,» the statement says.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​Chon-Alai district on June 4 at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Residents of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe villages in Chon-Alai district have been evacuated to a school in Daroot-Korgon village.