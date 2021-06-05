10:00
Situation at border: Residents of five villages evacuated in Chon-Alai

Residents of five villages have been evacuated in Chon-Alai district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Faizidin Nizamov, chief of staff of the district presidential administration, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, about 8,000 residents of Zhekendy rural district left their homes.

«Some of the residents have already arrived in Daraut-Kurgan village. They are all accommodated in the houses of local residents. Sports halls and social facilities have already been prepared to accommodate the evacuees,» Faizidin Nizamov said.

He noted that the situation in Chon-Alai district is stable. «We are evacuating residents for safety reasons in case of an escalation of the conflict,» the official said.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​Chon-Alai district on June 4 at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.
views: 110
