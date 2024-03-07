14:43
Kyrgyzstani detained in Tajikistan for espionage, deputy demands his release

Deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov said today at a meeting of the Parliament that the special services of Tajikistan detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

«Citizen of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Yuldashev went to visit his parents in Tajikistan in August 2022. There, the special services of this country detained him during the conflict. They said that Kubatbek Yuldashev was a spy and imprisoned him for 13 years. He has been in prison there for almost two years now,» the deputy said.

He demanded to give a protocol instruction to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Committee for National Security and resolve this issue.
