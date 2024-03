A regular meeting of topographic working groups and working groups on legal issues of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border took place in Batken. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

At the meeting, topographic working groups agreed on 28.37 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The parties will continue to work on describing the remaining sections at the next meeting, which will take place in Tajikistan.

A corresponding protocol was signed following the meeting.