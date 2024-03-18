12:07
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 10.76 more kilometers of state border

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on 10.76 more kilometers of the state border. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

In accordance with the agreement reached, a regular meeting of topographic working groups and working groups on legal issues of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held from March 12 to March 17 in Buston, Sughd region (Tajikistan).

At the meeting, topographic working groups agreed on 10.76 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The parties will continue to work on describing the remaining areas at the next meeting, which will take place on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting of the co-chairs of government delegations Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov was also held in Buston.
