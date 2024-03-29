19:02
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

A regular meeting of the co-chairs of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, took place in Batken. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The heads of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan continued to discuss the issue of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in the remaining sections and achieved significant results in further determining the border line of the two states in the remaining sections. Specific instructions were also given to the working groups to continue work in this direction.
