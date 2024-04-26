12:00
USD 88.84
EUR 95.29
RUB 0.96
English

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have agreed on transit passage of trucks through their territories without permits. Tajik media outlet Asia Plus reports.

Truck drivers will start traveling without permits after the ratification of the protocol by both countries.

The media outlet reports, citing the data of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan that due to the expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, more than 1,200 transit cargo transportations are carried out annually across the territory of the two states.
link: https://24.kg/english/292677/
views: 211
Print
Related
Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement
Uzbekistan to raise electricity and gas tariffs from May 1
Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to create JSC for Kambarata HPP 1 project
Topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan survey border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik state border
Dentafill Plus negotiates opening of production in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan starts construction of HPP cascade on border with Kyrgyzstan
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
26 April, Friday
11:54
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Ky...
11:40
BMW driver detained for hitting schoolgirl in Chui region
11:31
Mudflow hits Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan
11:23
Russian ruble strengthens against som over past 24 hours
10:39
Adakhan Madumarov released from SCNS detention center