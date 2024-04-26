Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have agreed on transit passage of trucks through their territories without permits. Tajik media outlet Asia Plus reports.

Truck drivers will start traveling without permits after the ratification of the protocol by both countries.

The media outlet reports, citing the data of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan that due to the expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, more than 1,200 transit cargo transportations are carried out annually across the territory of the two states.